The Swarovski Foundation supports people displaced by flooding in Pakistan

The Swarovski Foundation has donated to UK for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s charity partner, to support the agency’s relief work in flood-hit parts of Pakistan.

Since June, torrential rains and flash floods have swept across Pakistan, displacing nearly 8 million people – including thousands of Afghan refugees – and forcing almost 600,000 to shelter in relief sites. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is continuing to support the Government-led relief efforts, as the situation remains dire.

UNHCR has delivered over 1 million life-saving items, including tents, solar lanterns, and hygiene kits, for distribution. Additionally, UNHCR has been airlifting urgent relief supplies to help Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities. It is also coordinating to transfer some supplies, including buckets, sleeping mats and tarpaulins, by sea.

It could take months for flood waters to recede completely, but with the help of partners like the Swarovski Foundation, UNHCR will continue to support flood-affected people.

Emma Cherniavsky, Chief Executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Swarovski Foundation for their generous donation to support UNHCR’s work in Pakistan. Millions of flood survivors are in desperate need, including many refugee families already displaced from neighbouring Afghanistan. UNHCR staff are on the ground providing essential relief and supplies, but the needs remain acute for displaced people in flood-hit areas of Pakistan.”

Marisa Schiestl-Swarovski, Chair of the Swarovski Foundation, added: “We value our longstanding partnership with UNHCR and continue to support today with focus on the emergency floods in Pakistan and consistently UNHCR’s global emergency efforts in the future. The Swarovski Foundation is committed to listening to what is happening around the world and taking action by bringing relief and support to communities affected by environmental and social challenges.”

Since 2019, the Swarovski Foundation has been a valued partner of UK for UNHCR, helping to fund ongoing support for those forced to flee. Previously, the Foundation supported 300 young refugees in Greece to receive vocational training and language courses to help their search for meaningful employment and create long-term social integration. More recently, the Swarovski Foundation also donated to help provide life-saving aid for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and support for less high-profile, underfunded emergencies in Iraq, Syria and South Sudan.

## Ends ##

NOTES TO EDITORS

About UK for UNHCR

UK for UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK. We build solidarity, create partnerships and raise funds across the UK to help deliver global humanitarian relief for refugees through UNHCR’s work. www.unrefugees.org.uk

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. It delivers life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, helps safeguard fundamental human rights, and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. UNHCR also works to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality. www.unhcr.org

UK for UNHCR is a registered charity in England and Wales (registered charity number 1183415).

About the Swarovski Foundation

The Swarovski Foundation was set up in 2013 to honor the philanthropic spirit of Daniel Swarovski, who founded the crystal business 127 years ago in the Tyrolean Alps. It reinforces the company's commitment to philanthropy and charitable giving. The Swarovski Foundation’s mission is to build on this heritage by supporting charitable initiatives and organizations working in three areas: fostering culture and creativity, promoting human empowerment, and preserving the environment.

The Swarovski Foundation funds educational charities and institutions working across fashion, jewelry, and design, promotes gender equality by working with organizations that empower young people and address the challenges facing women around the world, supports organizations that promote the conservation, protection and improvement of wildlife and the natural world, and seeks to bring to philanthropic projects structure and good governance to ensure positive and long-lasting social impact. swarovskifoundation.org