Suspected dengue patients arrive in Pindi hospitals

RAWALPINDI: As many as 51 suspected dengue patients have been brought to Rawalpindi district hospitals including 12 to Holy Family Hospital during the first week of Ramazan.

According to a report presented to Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Mehmood, the health authority teams found dengue larvae in 158 houses and commercial outlets of cantonment and city as well as other tehsils.

The team found dengue larvae at 54 places in Potohar Town, 30 in Rawal Town, eight in Chaklala Cantonment and 29 in Rawalpindi Cantonment, 19 Kahuta, 17 Taxila and one in Gujar Khan.

During the anti-dengue drive from April 22 to April 30, the teams found dengue larvae in most of the houses they visited in cantonment and city areas.There are 6,884 hotspot areas in the district.

However, 68pc of them had so far been found clean.

More than 2,139 hotspot areas of last year including junkyards, graveyards and tyre shops were yet to be visited by the health authority teams.

The health experts were of the view that the drive would be accelerated in the city and cantonment areas before the start of monsoon.

During the rainy days, the population of dengue larvae might be increased and it was necessary to pay attention to the low lying areas especially along Leh Nullah and other drains in the city and cantonment areas.

Commissioner Mohammad Mehmood directed the civic bodies to ensure cleanliness in the city and cantonment areas.

He said there was a dire need to eliminate the chances of spread of dengue virus in the district.

He said the civic bodies would create awareness among the people about cleanliness of their environment.

The commissioner said the hospitals would be asked to give details about arrangements they have made to cope with dengue patients.

He said the hospitals had been asked to fumigate their premises as soon as possible.

The commissioner said the under construction buildings should be checked thoroughly as most of them were breeding ground for dengue larvae.

He said the health department teams would also visit commercial markets and mosques.