25 May 2018

Supporting health care in FATA

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original

Humanitarian organizations can help empower governments by providing technical support of providing health-care services in areas affected by violence. In Pakistan, the ICRC's partnership with Directorate of Health Services FATA is one such step to support access to universal health care. The ICRC has been supporting the emergency department at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and the Civil Hospital Jamrud, Khyber Agency, equipping them with technical support for ensuring quality emergency care.

The support programme promotes an integrated approach so that the population has access to a proper continuum of care, from first aid to rehabilitation after physical recovery. The ICRC, in its role as an enabler, will continue to build the capacity of health-care professionals in FATA at all levels, including emergency medicine and physical rehabilitation services.

