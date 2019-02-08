08 Feb 2019

Supply/Logistics Management System Assessment

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.27 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Background

UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation established a partnership to contribute to increase the child survival in Pakistan. MG (Melinda Gates) Foundation achieved their goal by improving the process of diagnosis and treatment of Pneumonia and Diarrhea in children less than 5 years of age. The Project “Accelerating policy change, translation and implementation for Pneumonia and Diarrhea commodities in Pakistan”, is to be implemented in close coordination of the Government of Pakistan and relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable changes.

Pakistan has the third highest rate of maternal, Fetal, and child mortality in the world1 . According to the research in 2010, the mortality rate of children under five (U5) is 89 deaths per 1,000 live births, with 1 in every 11 Pakistani children not surviving to his fifth birthday. Each year, approximately 91,000 children die of Pneumonia and 53,300 children die of Diarrhea. According to Demographic Health Survey of Pakistan 2012-13 a low proportion of children is receiving appropriate treatment. Only 38% of children suffering from Diarrhea are properly treated with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and 1.5% received Zinc. Nearly half of children suffering from Pneumonia received suitable antibiotic. One out of nine children receives no treatment for Diarrhea and 59% of them remain untreated for Pneumonia

1.2 Purpose

The pharmaceutical logistics assessment of Pakistan was carried out through UNICEF and Bill Melinda Gates Foundation. The assessment was particularly conducted for DoH Sindh and Punjab. The provincial level assessment has been conducted for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and FATA for advocacy purpose.

The main purpose of the assessment was to provide the quantitative data on the supply of selected medicines and commodities at public health facilities and private pharmacies. The assessment was conducted to provide an in-depth situation analysis of pharmaceutical supply chain management system at all levels i.e. National, Provincial, District and Sub-district levels. The health service delivery levels include central warehouse (at provincial and district level), health facility and medicines store (at sub-district level). Vertical programs (IRMNCH, LHW program,PNC, and MNCH) were also assessed to provide the baseline information to track changes and improvement in pharmaceutical supply chain management system. To attain sustainability of availability of Diarrhea and Pneumonia medicines certain measures should be taken for local level production. The study also provides the base line knowledge for the registration of new formulations (Amoxicillin DT and combo pack of ORS & Zinc supplementation) with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

DoH and development partners required this information to explore national/provincial drug requirements and to measure the performance of logistics supply chain system. Moreover, they wanted some basic information regarding the duration of availability of essential medicines for Diarrhea and Pneumonia at health facilities and the reasons of stock outs.

