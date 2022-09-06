Under H.H Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, directions, The State of Qatar launched the first air bridge to continue the urgent relief aid campaign for those affected by the recent floods that hit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Under H.H Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, directions, The State of Qatar launched an air bridge for those affected by the floods of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, where a relief aid plane was sent through the Emiri air Forces, in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Search and Rescue of the Internal Security Forces of Lekhwiya, Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent.

The emergency aid is part of an urgent relief campaign to address the on-going floods happening in the country. The sent aid contained A total of 23 tons, including medical materials, medicines and special materials to improve shelter facilities.