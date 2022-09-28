Sri Lanka donates Ceylon Tea to the flood victims in Pakistan [EN/SI/TA]

The Government of Sri Lanka donated a consignment of Ceylon Tea to the flood victims of Pakistan at a ceremony held on 21 September 2022 at the Jinnah International Airport. The Sri Lanka Tea Board collaborated with the tea industry of Sri Lanka to donate the Ceylon Tea consignment on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna handed over the consignment, on behalf of the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, to the Director of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan Col. Sajid Rafiq. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi including Director General Saqib Rauf and Manager of Sri Lankan Airlines Saman Rathnayake were also present.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Abeywarna conveyed the sympathies of the government and people of Sri Lanka to the flood victims in Pakistan. The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director of NDMA of Pakistan expressed their sincere appreciation to the Government and the people of Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry met with the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Umar Farooq Burki at the Foreign Ministry in Colombo on 5 September 2022 and handed over a consignment of Ceylon Tea.

The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramasinghe, during a recent telephone call with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, conveyed his sympathies on the widespread devastation caused by the floods. President Wickramasinghe condoled with the Prime Minister on the loss of lives and expressed the solidarity of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka.

With over 30 million people affected across Pakistan and over 1,500 deaths, it is considered the worst flood in Pakistan since 2010.

Sri Lanka High Commission,

Islamabad