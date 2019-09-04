04 Sep 2019

Special polio campaign concludes with more than 7.1 million children vaccinated

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

The special polio campaign for the month of August in 46 districts across Pakistan has been completed successfully. Initial data on campaign coverage indicates that a total of 7.1 million children have been successfully administered polio drops and protected against the polio virus.

According to a press release issued from National Emergency Operation Center, “dedicated efforts of polio teams during this final sprint against the virus has enabled the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme to reach millions of vulnerable children with much needed vaccines.”

The press release further stated that this was first time in the programme’s history that a FIR was not lodged and no force was used on citizens during the polio campaign. As a result, community members warmly welcomed polio workers and allowed them to vaccinate their children.

While the campaign was launched with full force in the provinces, proactive social media engagement also helped the programme counter any rising propaganda and misconceptions across social media platforms. Such social media engagement is also unprecedented for the programme, with up to 48 pages of anti-vaccine content blocked instantly.

The press release further shared that out of 46 districts where the campaign was implemented, the performance and leadership of 6 Deputy Commissioners from districts Peshawar, Swabi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Quetta and Nowshera were outstanding. Meanwhile, support of the Pakistan Army and other institutions were found to be commendable and highly appreciated by the programme.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta, shared that these polio campaigns are of crucial significance in Pakistan’s journey towards the finish line of polio eradication. He further emphasized that the programme is focused on maintaining campaign quality and coverage of any missed child during each and every campaign.

Mr. Atta further emphasized in his statement that the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will continue to carry out vaccination campaigns without the use of force or coercion, and will instead focus on trust building between communities and the programme to succeed in the collective national goal of polio eradication.

Note to Editors:

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.