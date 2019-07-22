Special anti-polio drive begins in Balochistan today

QUETTA: A special anti-polio campaign will be launched in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Sobatpur districts of Balochistan on Monday.

In the second phase, the campaign will begin in Quetta and Qilla Abdullah districts on July 29.

Rashid Razaq, coordinator of the Polio Emergency Operation Centre in Balochistan, said in a statement here on Sunday that the special campaign had been planned after new polio cases were reported recently in Balochistan — one each from Qilla Abdullah and Jaffarabad districts.

Mr Razaq said more than 500,000 children under the age of five would be given polio drops, while 2,827 teams with 147 camps and 180 transit teams will take part in the campaign. Necessary security arrangements for the campaign had already been made, he added.

A total of 45 cases have so far been reported in Pakistan this year.

Officials are hopeful of cooperation from all stakeholders in eradication of poliovirus from the country.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2019