03 Feb 2019

Special anti-polio drive to be conducted in Dir

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 02 Feb 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir administration announced to launch a four day special anti-polio campaign from Feb, 11. The decision was made during a meeting of the district polio eradication committee (DPEC) held at Balambat with deputy commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in the chair. The meeting was attended by health officials, WHO and UNICEF representatives.

Speaking on the occasion the DC Shaukat Ali said that detection of polio case in the adjacent Bajaur had irked masses in Lower Dir. He said the administration had announced an emergency in the district as it was at risk. The chair said that all arrangements for the special drive commencing from Feb, 11 had been finalized. The DC also directed the health officials to reach to each child in the district. He said that parents refusing vaccinating their children would be dealt with accordingly. The DHO Dr Shaukat said that a total of 3, 09, 079 children would be revaccinated during the drive for which 1890 polio workers had been tasked.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

