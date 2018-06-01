01 Jun 2018

Snow avalanche kills five at Babusar top

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

GILGIT: Five people were buried alive when a snow avalanche hit a jeep at Babusar top here on Wednesday evening, while one person was rescued.

According to the police, six men from Tableeghi Jamaat were travelling in a jeep to the Babusar top from Chilas to enjoy cold weather and snow. However, a snow slide hit their vehicle near the top, burying all the six.

Locals as well as well Rescue 1122 officials started a rescue operation immediately afterwards and recovered two bodies and one injured. The two dead belonged to Karachi and Kohat. The injured was a local.

Police said that the rescue operation had been called off after the nightfall.

The bodies of the two victims and the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Diamer. The names of the victims couldn’t be ascertained. Police said most of the victims were outsiders.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2018

DAWN Group of Newspapers:

© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

