Snapshot Report: Returnees from Greece, Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina - Returnee Longitudinal Survey

Introduction

According to World Population Review, 5.9 million Pakistani nationals were living abroad in 2021, making Pakistan one of the top 10 emigration countries in the world (WPR, 2021). In 2019, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) registered more than 600,000 emigrants (BEOE, 2020). This number dropped to 224,705 emigrants in 2020 (BEOE, 2020), most likely due to mobility restrictions related to COVID-19. Over the last few years, the flow of foreign remittances has maintained a steady upward trend; remittances totalled 22.124 billion USD in 2019 and increased to 25.963 billion USD in 2020 (SBP, 2021).

This increase may be related to the success of Roshan Digital Account, which provides simplified online digital account opening for overseas Pakistani nationals, as well as the digitisation of remittances in the country (IOM, 2021c). Most Pakistani nationals migrate abroad for work; however, migration for education purposes is also an important facet of Pakistani emigration. The primary countries of destination are neighbouring countries and Gulf countries (BEOE, 2020).

Every year many overseas Pakistani nationals return to Pakistan. Returning to a home country is not always a smooth process as many returnees report difficulties upon return. In recent years, these challenges have been more widely recognized and awareness has risen that support is needed to address the needs of return migrants and to improve their sustainable reintegration into society (IOM, 2019a). According to IOM:

Reintegration can be considered sustainable when returnees have reached levels of economic self-sufficiency, social stability within their communities, and psychosocial well-being that allow them to cope with (re) migration drivers. Having achieved sustainable reintegration, returnees are able to make further migration decisions a matter of choice, rather than necessity. (IOM, 2017a, p.3)1 Since 2015, IOM Pakistan has assisted 4,618 migrants under its Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR)2 programme. In 2020, IOM Pakistan supported the return of 1,402 migrants returning from 30 countries. The returnees supported by this programme receive assistance upon arrival to cope with the challenges related to return. The top five countries of return between 2015 and 2020 were Greece, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Thailand and Libya.

An increasing number of migrants return to their home countries under Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration programmes (IOM, 2016). However, little evidence exists on how migrants who take part in these programmes reintegrate into society, especially on factors that influence sustainable reintegration (IOM, 2020). Even less research examines reintegration outcomes from a longitudinal perspective. Therefore, it is important to improve understanding of the reintegration process and the factors that influence reintegration outcomes both in the short- and longterm. This could then feed into the design of policies and government programmes that address the immediate needs and challenges of returning migrants as well as improve reintegration outcomes and eventually increase the positive effects these migrants can have on society.

To improve understanding of return migrants’ profiles, the living conditions of returnees and their reintegration process, IOM, under the European Union (EU) funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”, developed the Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS). This survey collects data on the profile, vulnerabilities and needs of returnees, as well as sustainable return and reintegration outcomes in both the short- and long-term. To this end, data is collected over the course of multiple years at regular intervals. The objective of DTM REMAP, which is implemented by DTM at both the regional and the country levels, is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq and Pakistan through the dissemination of insights gained through DTM’s activities.

This report is the result of the first round of data collection that took place between December 2020 and April 2021 with Pakistani migrants who returned from Greece, Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last quarter of 2019 and in 2020 through IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme.

During the data collection period, 419 in-person interviews were conducted across 34 districts. The purpose of the RLS is to strengthen the information base on the sustainability of reintegration and to better identify gaps and address needs within Pakistan by informing programming and policy making.

The report is divided into three main sections. The first section gives an overview of the key findings in the report. The second section starts with a description of the methodology and includes the research method, sampling information and limitations. The third section presents the analysis of the data that was collected between December 2020 and April 2021.

The analysis of the data is further subdivided into eight thematic sections. The first covers the demographics and socio-economic profiles of the return migrants.

This is followed by a subsection on the employment situation, occupational sector and income status of the returnees (prior to migration; in Greece, Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina and at the time of the interview). The third subsection explores the reasons for migration. The fourth subsection examines the migration journey, including the reasons for migrating to Greece, Germany or Bosnia and Herzegovina. The following subsection dives deeper into the reasons for return, and then an additional subsection goes into the challenges that returnees experience after their return to Pakistan. Finally, the last two subsections examine prior migration experience and re-migration intentions.