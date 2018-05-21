21 May 2018

Six die of gastro in Awaran; army launches relief operation

QUETTA: Gastroenteritis has assumed epidemic proportion in remote areas of Awaran district, killing half a dozen people, and the Balochistan government has sought help of army doctors and other staff to provide treatment to people suffering from the disease.

Official sources said that at least six people, including children and women, had died due to the disease during the last one week in the areas. “We have sent medical teams to the affected areas to provide treatment to the affected people,” Commissioner of Kalat Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai said.

A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, says that the army has launched a rescue and relief operation in the affected areas on the request of the provincial government.

According to the ISPR, army medical teams with adequate medicines have reached Awaran and are treating the patients. Helicopters have been used to airlift a large number of patients in critical condition from the Tranchik area of Awaran to Hub to provide them better medical relief.

In addition, drinking water, mosquito nets, ration packets, water tanks and hygiene kits have been distributed among the residents of the affected areas.

Officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that several patients had been admitted to the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital in Hub.

As many as 120 patients have already been admitted to the hospital,” Medical Superintendent Dr Abbas Lasi said, adding that 21 more patients had been brought to the hospital on Sunday.

The condition of the patients was improving as they were receiving best medical treatment, he added.

The PDMA officials said that relief goods, including medicines, clean drinking water and food items, had been sent to the affected areas.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2018

