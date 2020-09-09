Pakistan
Sindh Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 8th September-2020
Attachments
In connection with Pakistan Meteorological Department flood warning issued on 6th September that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued letter to Deputy Commissioner (s) /Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) District Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Matiari, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta and Sujawal. It is directed to take all precautionary measures to face the situation.
According to Communities and local Media Reports that:
Water flow at Guddu Barrage upper flow 514,743 cusecs lower flow is 427,025 cusecs high level flood forecast for today 08-09-2020. Water pressure is increasing on protection walls.
Kacha Area from Sukkur to Khairpur is under the water due to increase in flow of River Indus.
District Dadu Kacha area is also affected in rain almost 30 villages are under water, crops are also damaged and connecting roads are disconnected.
Rain water could not be removed from District Sanghar people are protesting for relief, they blocked road from Location 18 Mel.
In District Sujawal on Minarki Protection Band of River Indus water pressure is increasing local residents are afraid, they have demanded to the Government that repair work of band should be started in order to save them.
Government Response:
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has written letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan that we need maximum relief support as 500,000 families are affected and 1-million-acre agriculture crops are damaged due to heavy rains.
Agriculture and Revenue Departments have started assessment of agriculture losses during rains in Sindh, almost 90% crops are destroyed in 8 affected districts
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has provided Relief Items in 36 Districts which include 775 Beds, 500 Bed Sheets, 500 Pedestal Fan, 1 Excavator, 9 Plastic Sheet Rolls, 3780 Tarpaulin Sheet, 5000 Biscuits Family Pack, 5300 Blankets, 149 Dewatering Pumps, 98 Dewatering Pumps were given in Monsoon 2020, 2 Generators, 2579 Hygiene Kits, 2680 Jerry Canes, 2900 Kitchen Sets, 325 Life Saving Jackets, 76,700 Mosquito Nets, 20 Portable Washroom, 500 Plastic Mat, 44,576 Ration Bags, 20 Rescue Boats with OBM, 51,228 Tents, 5000 Water Bottles 1.5 Liters, 2350 Water Coolers, 200 Water Filters, 5 Water Tanks, 1 Crane Vehicle and 1500 Pipes for Dewatering Pumps.