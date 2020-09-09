Sindh Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 8th September-2020

In connection with Pakistan Meteorological Department flood warning issued on 6th September that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued letter to Deputy Commissioner (s) /Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) District Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Matiari, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta and Sujawal. It is directed to take all precautionary measures to face the situation.

According to Communities and local Media Reports that:

Water flow at Guddu Barrage upper flow 514,743 cusecs lower flow is 427,025 cusecs high level flood forecast for today 08-09-2020. Water pressure is increasing on protection walls.

Kacha Area from Sukkur to Khairpur is under the water due to increase in flow of River Indus.

District Dadu Kacha area is also affected in rain almost 30 villages are under water, crops are also damaged and connecting roads are disconnected.

Rain water could not be removed from District Sanghar people are protesting for relief, they blocked road from Location 18 Mel.

In District Sujawal on Minarki Protection Band of River Indus water pressure is increasing local residents are afraid, they have demanded to the Government that repair work of band should be started in order to save them.

Government Response: