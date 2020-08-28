Sindh Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 27th August-2020

Monsoon rain continued in different Districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Jamshoro, Dadu, Padedan, Moen jo Daro, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Qambar Shahdadkot.

According to local Media and Communities following losses are Reported:

• Total 11 persons have lost their lives in different rain related accidents.

• Malir & Sukhan River has destroyed many villages in Karachi which include New Kohi Village, Madina Colony, Umer Marvi Village, Jogi Mor, Mula Esa Village, Yar Mohammad Village, Samo village, New Marvi Town and Allana Panhwar are under water. In Abbas Town, Madina Town and Samar Garden water level is 10’ feet people are migrating on safe places

• In District Badin breach to LBOD many villages are under the water, near Jarkas 30 feet’ road is damaged access of 30 villages suspended

• In Pangrio District Badin Government Buildings and Health facility Pangrio, police station, Boys & Girls Schools, Grid Station and Agriculture Extension farm are under rain water from last two days.

• In District Naushehro Feroz Bhirya City more than 100 houses are damaged and 10 feeders are tripped about three feet’ water is stagnant in different areas, 80% Crops are damaged

• Many rain affected villages are under the water people are shifted in Government Schools

• In different areas after rain breaches to water channels many villages affected people have left their houses and shifting on safe places.

• More than 350 houses are under the water in District Matiari & Tando Allahyar

• District Sanghar many houses are under the water, Livestock and 80% losses of crop are reported

• Mountainous water (Gaaj & Tali) have flowed in Dadu and affected huge population again

• Government Offices are under water in Mirpur Sakro District Thatta

• In District Thatta Mirpur Bathoro Sim Nalla overtopped many villages affected and mostly crops are destroyed

• Electricity Breakdown of two Pumping Stations Gharo (Thatta) from last 40 hours, water supply to Karachi is suspended both pumping stations are under rain water

• Power Breakdown in District Larakana due to rain

• In District Jamshoro Bhan Saeedabad Town office and many houses are under rain water

• In District Jamshoro Jhangara mountainous water is increasing in Manchar lake which has affected many villages 50 household are shifted on Manchar band

• In Mirpurkhas roof of different wards of civil hospital is partially damaged due to rains

• In District Jamshoro due to Mountainous water (Masan) road access of Ning Sharif is suspended