Sindh Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 25th August-2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on 20th August 2020 that monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday.

Rain continued on 4 th day in different Districts of Sindh including Karachi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Badin, Tando Jam, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Tando Bago, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Larkana.

Following Rain is Recorded in Different Districts including Karachi.

In Mirpurkhas 230 mm, Hussain Bux Marri 230, Sindhri 165, Shujabad 155, Kot Ghulam Mohammad 107, Digri 164 & Jhudo 81.

In District Umerkot Kunri 222, mm, Umerkot 144, Samaro 124 and Pithoro 121

In Tharparkar Mithi 135 mm,

In Sangahr Khipro 320 mm, Sanghar City 70, Tando Adam 45, Sinjhoro 20, Shahdadpur 10 and Jam Nawaz Ali 10.

Hyderabad City 133 mm and Airport 128

Badin 109 mm, Tando Mohammad Khan 108, Tando Jam 93, Tando Jan Mohammad 93, Thatta 72, Tando Allahyar 50, Larkana & Padedan 01

In Karachi Gulshan-e-Hadid 105 mm, Landhi 46, Faisal Base 13, Jinnah Terminal & Old Airport 11, University Road 08, Masroor Base 07, Saddar 05, North Karachi 04, Surjani Town 03,

Nazimabad 02

In Jamshoro Kotri 100 mm, Thano Bola Khan 22, Manjhand 20 and Sehwan 05.

In District Matiari Hala 08 mm, Matiari 07 and New Saeedabad 03.

According to local Communities and Media following losses are Reported.