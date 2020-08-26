Pakistan
Sindh Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 25th August-2020
Attachments
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on 20th August 2020 that monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday.
Rain continued on 4 th day in different Districts of Sindh including Karachi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Badin, Tando Jam, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Tando Bago, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Larkana.
Following Rain is Recorded in Different Districts including Karachi.
In Mirpurkhas 230 mm, Hussain Bux Marri 230, Sindhri 165, Shujabad 155, Kot Ghulam Mohammad 107, Digri 164 & Jhudo 81.
In District Umerkot Kunri 222, mm, Umerkot 144, Samaro 124 and Pithoro 121
In Tharparkar Mithi 135 mm,
In Sangahr Khipro 320 mm, Sanghar City 70, Tando Adam 45, Sinjhoro 20, Shahdadpur 10 and Jam Nawaz Ali 10.
Hyderabad City 133 mm and Airport 128
Badin 109 mm, Tando Mohammad Khan 108, Tando Jam 93, Tando Jan Mohammad 93, Thatta 72, Tando Allahyar 50, Larkana & Padedan 01
In Karachi Gulshan-e-Hadid 105 mm, Landhi 46, Faisal Base 13, Jinnah Terminal & Old Airport 11, University Road 08, Masroor Base 07, Saddar 05, North Karachi 04, Surjani Town 03,
Nazimabad 02
In Jamshoro Kotri 100 mm, Thano Bola Khan 22, Manjhand 20 and Sehwan 05.
In District Matiari Hala 08 mm, Matiari 07 and New Saeedabad 03.
According to local Communities and Media following losses are Reported.
Total 4 persons have lost their lives during rains from 24th August 2020 which include two in Karachi, one in Umerkot
Three persons are injured in Karachi
In Umerkot (Kunri) one person is injured due to collapse of shop roof he is referred to Hyderabad in serious condition
Taluka Hospital Diplo District Tharparkar is under the water it is temporary shifted on other place, all local markets of diplo are under the water.
District Administration has intimated to residents of Saran Colony in Mithi to leave the area and shift on safe places.
Road from Diplo to Kaloi, Hyderabad, Badin and Karachi is damaged
There is stagnant water about 3 to 4’ feet in different areas of Mirpurkhas many houses are under the rain water and electric poles are damaged. People have installed tents on road side to save themselves
In Badin Grid Station, Agriculture form, Drainage Disposal, Veterinary Hospital, Imam Bargah and school are under rain water many kacha shelters are also damaged
Kacha shelters are damaged in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tando Mohammad Khan
Many areas of Tando Mohammad Khan are under the water people are limited at their homes
Nine electric Transformers are damaged in District Tando Allahyar
Huge Loss of Agriculture (Crops) is reported from all Districts
Breakdown of Electricity is reported from all Districts
Many residents of kacha settlements in all areas are shifted on roads, Schools, Government Buildings and Railway Stations to save themselves
Land sliding in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi due to rain some vehicles are damaged