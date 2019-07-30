Sindh-Pakistan: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis - October 2018 - October 2019, issued July 2019

How Severe, How Many and When: Around 1.28 million people (57% of the rural population) in drought-affected areas of 7 districts (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot) are currently estimated to be in Crisis and Emergency (IPC Phase 3 and Phase 4). More than half a million people are classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) across the drought-affected areas in these 7 districts and require urgent action to save lives and livelihoods, whereas around 0.69 million people are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and urgent action is required to protect their livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps or deficits. The analysis for the projection period (July to September 2019) indicates that the total population in Phase 3 and Phase 4 is expected to reduce slightly to 1.25 million (56% of the rural population) from 1.28 million (57% of rural population). Drought-affected areas of 4 districts (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Jamshoro) currently in Phase 4 (Emergency) will remain in the same emergency phase. Drought-affected areas in the remaining 3 districts (Badin, Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot) are expected to remain in Phase 3 (Crisis), although 15-18% of the rural population of drought-affected areas in these districts is estimated to be in Phase 4.

Where and Who: 4 out of the 7 drought-affected districts analysed (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Jamshoro) have been classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), whereas drought-affected areas in 3 districts (Badin, Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot) are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). The current dry spell adversely affected farmers: due to limited availability of irrigation water, subsistence level farmers could not cultivate land optimally and produce adequate cereals and pulses for their own consumption.

Why: The population in these districts/areas has been experiencing drought (mild to severe) for the past few years and drought conditions were aggravated August-December 2018. The current episode of drought has adversely affected the livelihoods, mainly agriculture based, of the rural population in these districts/areas. The drought adversely affected food/cereals production and livestock – the core assets of the communities in these districts/areas – and subsequently affected livelihoods and the food security situation.