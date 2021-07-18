Sindh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2018-19: Survey Findings Report: Monitoring the situation of children and women

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Sindh Report Launched

Islamabad: July 16, 2021 – Findings of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted in Sindh were unveiled in a ceremony held in Karachi which was chaired by the Acting Chairperson, Planning & Development Board, Dr. Shereen Mustafa.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Shereen Mustafa underscored the importance of MICS as a tool for making evidence-based decisions. “MICS is one of the credible sources of data. The quality of data is comparable to international set of standards. MICS data could be used to monitor and report progress on Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The survey was conducted in all 29 districts of Sindh by the Board of Statistics (BOS) Sindh during 2018-2019 using the MICS6 global methodology, with technical support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

MICS is an international household survey programme used by the Government of Sindh as a source of important and reliable information based on a comprehensive set of socioeconomic indicators to help make informed decisions for people of the province.

The BOS, Planning & Development Department Sindh conducted two rounds of MICS in 2003-04 and 2014 prior to the third round in 2018-19. These surveys have proved to be imperative tools for development initiatives and in determining public budgetary outlays, particularly for the social sector.

With its strong commitment towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Government of Sindh undertook MICS 2018-19 as one of the largest exercises of its kind with the sample of 20,540 households in the province.

Findings of MICS Sindh are being used to fill in the data gaps for monitoring human development in general and the situation of children and women in particular. The survey provides statistically sound and internationally comparable data on more than 170 socio-economic indicators, including 32 SDGs indicators.

The sample of the Sindh MICS 2018-19 was designed to provide estimates on the situation of children and women in the province, for urban and rural areas, and at the district-level.

Results of some key indicators have revealed that:

Child mortality rate has considerably declined from 104/1000 live births (MICS 2014) to 46/l000 live births (MICS 2018-19)

Health indicators have improved since the last MICS in 2014 such as the number of skilled birth attendants has increased from 65 per cent to almost 83 per cent.

Child labour in Sindh has declined during the last five years from 26% to 10.4%

Nine out of ten households are using basic drinking water services, while almost 7 in ten households using improved sanitation services

Total fertility rate has declined from 4.0 to 3.7 per women, age 15-49 years.

Infant and Young Child Feeding indicators show an improvement trend, but stunting is almost stagnant since last MICS in 2014

Prevalence of child marriage continues to be high with almost one in four of women age 20-24 getting married before the age of 18 years, even it drops from 31 percent reported in the last Sindh MICS

“Launch of the provincial MICS is a great achievement which places the Government of Sindh in the top tier having internationally verified and comparable data to make informed decisions for its people,” said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “I thank and commend the commitment and leadership of the Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Board, for meeting international standards in conducting the survey and hope that the findings go a long way in steering the development work in the province in favour of most marginalized children, adolescents and all other citizens. While UNICEF continues to assist the government, it encourages researchers and policymakers to access and use the MICS data for further secondary analysis, and policy development,” she added.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Chief Economist P&DD, Director General BOS, Member Social Sector, Pⅅ Special Secretary PHED, PC, LGD; Chief of Field Office UNICEF, Chief Social Policy UNICEF and many others who attended virtually.