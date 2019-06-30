Sindh govt striving hard to tackle locusts’ attack: CM Murad

F.P. Report

MATIARI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the provincial government was taking every possible measure to prevent crops from locusts’ attack.

Talking to journalists in Matiari, CM Murad said that he had directed the plant protection division to initiate measures to contain the locust outbreak in the province.

He further said that plant protection division was established by the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and added that at that time the division had 17 planes but currently it had only one functional plane for aerial insecticide spraying.

Criticizing the federal government, the chief minister said that the ongoing development projects in Sindh could not be completed as the centre reluctant to issue the province’s due share in funds.

He said that the federal government had promised to issue Sindh Rs665 billion during the current fiscal year but it had provided only Rs 505 billion.

The chief minister said that they would never give space to undemocratic forces in the country.

Earlier on June 26, the Government of Sindh had decided to conduct aerial spray after swarms of locusts landed in six districts of the province.

Swarms of locusts had spread to several districts of Sindh including Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroz, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro after initially descending in Khairpur from Balochistan, sparking fears of large-scale crop devastation in agriculture belt of the province.