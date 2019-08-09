09 Aug 2019

Sindh CM declares rain emergency

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 08 Aug 2019

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared a rain emergency in Thatta, Sajawal and Badin district of Sindh after the Met office forecasted widespread monsoon rains in various parts of Sindh from Friday to Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to remain on alert while presided over a high-level rain emergency meeting here at CM House.

CM Murad has directed K-Electric to take steps for the safety precautions to avoid the accidents during rain.

IG Police, All Adl IGs of Police, Divisional Commissioners, DCs and SSPs, except Karachi participated in the meeting through video link.

The Sindh health department on Wednesday declared emergency in public hospitals across the province as the meteorological department had forecast downpour in the province from Wednesday to Monday.

According to a notification, Sindh DG health cancelled vacations of all the employees and directed them to resume their duties at their earliest. He asked all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to remain alert at their duties

Pakistan Meteorological Department Thursday forecast heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorm for various areas of Sindh province from August 9.

According to Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, heavy rain was expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

The rain might create a flood-like situation in urban areas, he added. Sarfaraz said this rain spell would continue till August, 12 mornings.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

