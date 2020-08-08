Sindh & Balochistan Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 8th August-2020

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi with heavy rain in the city between August 06 to 08. Heavy rain with thunderstorm is expected in the city today as well.

Rain continued on 7th August-2020 in Karachi Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Matiari, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad,

Larakana, Kashmore and Ghotki.

Several roads of Karachi and localities were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater followed by long power outages and traffic jams city disrupting people’s lives, many streets of the low-lying areas are flooded with water as drains overflowed after rainfall. The inundated roads caused massive traffic jams after heavy rains lashed Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Sarjani, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nagin Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Haideri, Liaqatabad,

Gulshan Iqbal, Hussain Abad, Kareem Abad and other parts of the city. Rain recorded in millimeters Saddar & Kemari 40 mm, Landhi & Base Faisal 37 mm, Surjani 32.4 mm, Old Airport 30 mm, Jinnah Terminal 24.4 mm, North Karachi 17.3 mm, Nazimabad (Paposh) 40.4 mm,

University Road & Gulistan e Jauhar 19.4 mm and PAF Masroor base 62.5 mm, Gujjar Nalla is also overflowed.

In District Jamshoro rain recorded Kotri 2 mm, Manjhand 9 mm and Sehwan 1 mm, In District Sangahr Sinjhoro 32 mm, Shahdadpur 31 mm, Tando Adam 37 mm, Jam Nawaz Ali 13 mm, Khipro 3 mm and Taluka Sanghar 47 mm recorded.

According to local communities that in Balochistan District Lasbela Hub Jam Colony Union Council Pathra, Magsi Mohalla Union Council Berot are more affected. Nalla overflowed in Magsi Mohalla, two persons rescued from Band Murad by local people and police authorities.

Hub dam is filled with required capacity of water and it is enough for the period of 1.5 year supply to Karachi city.

On Makran coastal highway to Gawadar near Badok bridge is destroyed in flood stream, the transport contact of Gawadar to Lasbela & Karachi is disconnected many vehicles are stuck on the way.

According to local media of District Bolan in Balochistan that due to heavy rains from last night National Highway is blocked rains have overflowed to Garai Nalla both ways of road are blocked for transport many vehicles are stuck on the way.