Sindh & Balochistan Rain Situation Update by HANDS, 22nd August-2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed on 20th August 2020 that monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system.

• Rain/wind thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi,

Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot,

Sanghar, Sukkur, Larakana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibi.

• Rain thundershower are also expected in Bakhar, Layyah, D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.

Rain stated in Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Karachi and other cities of Sindh on 21st August 2020.

Several roads of Karachi were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater and traffic jam in city disrupting people’s lives, many streets of the low-lying areas are flooded with water as drains overflowed after rainfall. Rain recorded in different areas of Karachi (MOS) 6.5 mm, PAF Masroor Base 44.5, PAF Faisal Base 14.5, Gulshan-e-Hadid 77.0, North Karachi 88.0, Nazimabad 85.6, Saddar 16.0, Landhi 20.5, University Road (Model Observatory) 21.4, Jinnah Terminal 18.2, Kemari 11.5, Surjani 170.0 and Saadi Town 28.5.

According to local Media and Communities following losses are Reported.

• Due to heavy rain in Surjani Town (Yousuf Goth) there is risk of Urban Flooding local communities are requesting to authorities for help.

• Stagnant water on roads of Karachi major roads blocked and people were facing difficulties to reach at their homes.

• In Karachi Memon Goth two persons Mr. Shah Nawaz and Sultan Mallah died due to lightening • Power breakdown issues were also faced by people in many areas of Karachi • In Mithi Thar village Dori father, son and two others died due to lightening total four deaths are reported.

• In Kacho due to heavy rain second time mountainous water entered in the area many villages are under the water, roads are also disconnected, near Tando Rahim Khan vehicle of Oil and Gas Company drained while team members were saved by local rescue team.

• In Balochistan District Bolan and Kachi (Tehsil Mach) due to heavy rain national highway towards Quetta blocked local administration is busy in clearance of road. Main Gas pipeline again damaged.

HANDS Preparedness / Response: HANDS is in coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh & Balochistan to get more updates and ready to initiate Emergency Response consist on Dewatering Machines, Hygiene kits and Health Services, rescue / evacuation activities through trained HANDS staff / volunteers are available and ready to initiate response activities on single call /recommendation of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh and Balochistan.