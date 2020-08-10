Sindh & Balochistan Rain Situation Update #3 by HANDS, 10th August-2020

Water flow in Indus river is increased five canals of Guddu & Sukkur Barrage are closed, upper flow of Guddu 47000 cusec is recorded, flow at Sukkur Barrage is 119,540 and flow at Kortri is 37000 cusec.

In different cities of Sindh, seven channels of agriculture water are breached corps are damaged at high scale. In Laki Ghulam Shah Sherkot channel three breaches of 20 feet’ destroyed rice crop. In Sujawal Junejo due to overflow of water Sonharo channel and Bambli Mainz channel of Saleh Pat breached 30 feet’. In Ghari Khairo Kalach Mainz 100 feet’, in Jacobabad Noor wah 30 feet’, and on Seeta road Parchard Canal 30 feet’ breach reported. Agriculture experts say that, if rain continues it can create flood situation which can bring more destruction.

In Balochistan District Khuzdar Tehsil Wadh famous bridge (Tar) of dansar area is damaged due to flood stream, transport contact with dansar is disconnected. According to local communities that rain started from yesterday, main road of dansar is more affected and many Kacha shelters are also damaged. Karachi to Gawadar coastal highway is resumed in Quetta due to heavy rain Gas Pipeline is affected which has blocked gas supply to District Mastung, Qalat, Pishin, Ziarat and Quetta citizens can also face gas problem.

According to Naseerabad report that flood stream from Jhal Magsi entered in Tehsil Head Bagh of District Jafferabad many villages are under water and crops are also destroyed affected people requested to Government of Balochistan to provide relief assistance. On the instructions of Commissioner Naseerabad Division Mr. Abid Saleem Qureshi Deputy Commissioner Jafferabad has sent relief items to affected areas.