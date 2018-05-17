17 May 2018

Shimshal Valley, Khurdpin Glacier to be monitored to mitigate flooding risk

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 14 May 2018 View Original

Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA has directed Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GB-DMA) to constantly monitor the situation developing at Shimshal Valley, due to Khurdpind Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risks. He said this while chairing a meeting here on Monday, to discuss the recommendations of the team of experts that visited the site of the Shimshal Valley to observe the situation in March this year. Chairman NDMA reiterated NDMA’s all possible support for GB-DMA in mitigating disasters and ensuring safety.

Director General GB-DMA, Farid Ahmed in a detailed briefing to the participant of the meeting presented the recommendations of Team of Experts and update on the latest situation. He informed the participants that there was no immediate threat of flooding due to Khurdpin Glacial Lake. He, however expressed his apprehensions that in future lake can develop into risk to inhabitant of Shimshal Valley and particularly the main road leading to the valley. He urged the need for constant monitoring and appropriate actions to thwart off the threat.

Lt. Gen Omar has also advised Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority to establish a round the clock monitoring unit to observe the situation of the Khurdopin Glacier in Shimshal Valley and initiate immediate preventive measures. He also advised GB-DMA to keep NDMA updated on lasted situation and ensured all possible support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.