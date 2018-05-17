Shimshal Valley, Khurdpin Glacier to be monitored to mitigate flooding risk

Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA has directed Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GB-DMA) to constantly monitor the situation developing at Shimshal Valley, due to Khurdpind Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risks. He said this while chairing a meeting here on Monday, to discuss the recommendations of the team of experts that visited the site of the Shimshal Valley to observe the situation in March this year. Chairman NDMA reiterated NDMA’s all possible support for GB-DMA in mitigating disasters and ensuring safety.

Director General GB-DMA, Farid Ahmed in a detailed briefing to the participant of the meeting presented the recommendations of Team of Experts and update on the latest situation. He informed the participants that there was no immediate threat of flooding due to Khurdpin Glacial Lake. He, however expressed his apprehensions that in future lake can develop into risk to inhabitant of Shimshal Valley and particularly the main road leading to the valley. He urged the need for constant monitoring and appropriate actions to thwart off the threat.

Lt. Gen Omar has also advised Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority to establish a round the clock monitoring unit to observe the situation of the Khurdopin Glacier in Shimshal Valley and initiate immediate preventive measures. He also advised GB-DMA to keep NDMA updated on lasted situation and ensured all possible support.