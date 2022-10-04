Shelter Sector Pakistan, 2022 Flood Response - Factsheet, as of 4th October 2022

CONTEXT

Heavy rainfall, floods and landslides have led to the largest housing loss in any disaster this century with over 2 million homes damaged or destroyed. At its height, an area of approx. 38,500 km2 was inundated with water - comparable in size to the country of Switzerland and over twice the area of the 2010 floods. This has led to at over 7.96 million people being displaced of whom 598,000 are in Relief Camps.

RESPONSE

To date 67 shelter partners have distributed 13,665 tents, 57,331 tarpaulins, 34,387 kitchen sets, 332 blankets, 1,150 bedding and mat sets and 4,055 tool kits. DTM has assessed displacement and returns in the 5 hardest-hit districts in Sindh. Shelter Sector coordination is active in Islamabad(including an Early Recovery Working Group), Sukkur,

Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar, and the CCCM focal point in Sindh are working with the district administration and local partners for the informed, safe and dignified return of IDPs currently hosted in schools.