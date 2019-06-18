Seven more children die due to malnutrition in Thar
THAR: As many as seven children died due to malnutrition and various other diseases here in the district’s Civil Hospital Mithi, on Sunday.
According to reports, the ages of the deceased children were between two days and three years and they died in the past 24 hours.
The latest seven deaths bring the number of total deaths to 38 this month and 386 this year.
