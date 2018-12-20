Seven more children die in drought-hit Thar

MITHI: Seven more children died from complications caused by malnutrition, waterborne diseases and viral infections over the past two days in drought-hit Thar, raising the death toll to 635 this year so far.

The number of deaths is the highest in a year over the past five years since the onslaught of drought and subsequent natural and manmade disasters.

Six of the children died in Civil Hospital Mithi where they were brought from remote villages while one breathed his last in Kaloi village.

Parents of the victims and ailing children complained of shortage of drugs prescribed by doctors at the civil hospital and said that not only children but also the elderly were facing a number of ailments which were mainly caused by harsh winter season.

They said that they had to travel along with their sick relatives long distances to reach Mithi since the healthcare units in their villages were often short of essential and life-saving medicines.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed anger over inadequate facilities in Thar hospitals, including in Civil Hospital Mithi, during his recent visit to the desert region.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2018