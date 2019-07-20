Seminar on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Vision to Make Clean and Green Pakistan & Social Responsibility of Youth: Together we strive for a prosperous and ‘Resilient Pakistan’

Islamabad, Pakistan: Muslim Aid Pakistan and National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) jointly organised a one-day special awareness seminar under SDG 13, titled ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Vision to Make Pakistan Green & Clean and Social Responsibilities of the Youth’ in a local hotel in Islamabad.

The aim of seminar was to sensitise and influence stakeholders on the role and importance of youth of the country in Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan (CGP) movement and their social responsibilities to take climate action for the betterment of society. This seminar is organised to bring together experts from different walks of life to share initiative taken under CGP and enhance effective participation of youth.

Muslim Aid recognises the key role that youth play in tackling climate change and works closely with youth-led and youth-focused organisations around the country. Considerable efforts are being made by us and other organisations in strengthening the adaptive capability and resilience of youth in rural communities of Pakistan.

To tackle climate change, the concerted coordinated government action through relevant ministries is commendable. A conscious and informed effort by individuals is essential including formal and informal education on climate change and viable lifestyles. In addition, sustainable produc-tion and consumption patterns must be promoted and youth must be supported as environmental champions in their local communities.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest while Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for M/o Federal Education and Professional Training were the guests of honour. More than 300 prominent social activists, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, youth organizations, students, civil servants and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

Shafqat Mehmood said that “Pakistan is among the most climate change affected countries.

According to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, present government is taking steps to make a clean and green Pakistan. Youth can play effective role to mitigate this challenge through plantation, so that Pakistan can be saved from the risk of climate change. Students can spread awareness in order to protect the environment. We have to make the sustainable utilization of our resources for the further successive generations”.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW and Secretary National History & Literary Heritage Division, presided the seminar.

On the occasion, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said in his presidential address that Pakistan is among those fortunate states, which are blessed with every kind of resources. We have to accept climate change as a challenge. We have to clean our environment. It is our collective social responsibility to do Plantation and implement the PM Imran Khan’s vision of clean and green Pakistan.

Country Director Muslim Aid Pakistan, Syed Shahnawaz Ali said, ‘Muslim Aid is open to develop partnership for joint environmental initiatives aimed at building the capacity of youth as future leaders and driving forces behind a new climate change regime. We welcome innovative and sustainable ideas from youth and are offering both mentoring and funding opportunities.’

Nuzhat Pathan said in her speech that these kind of awareness campaigns spread awareness among people. In Islamabad use of polythene bags is being banned. The other environmental experts, social activists and politician Wajiha Akram, MNA, Mazhar Iqbal, Focal Person Clean & Green Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam University, Jahanzaib Khan, President Jawan Pakistan, CEO/Stepping Stone, Tariq Khan, Chairman, Clean & Green Pakistan, Faizan Hassan, Deputy Director PM Internship Programme, Ahmed Hussain, Prominent Social Worker and Syed Shahnawaz, Country Director, Muslim Aid gave their proposals to protect environment.