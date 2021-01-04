Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Miners’ Killing in Pakistan Terrorist Attack

SG/SM/20523

4 JANUARY 2021

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan Province of Pakistan yesterday. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the miners and the people and Government of Pakistan.

He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice.

