05 Oct 2019

Seasonal Awareness and Alert Letter (SAAL): For Epidemic-prone infectious diseases in Pakistan, Winter Season - 46th Issue, October 2019 - February 2020

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination
Government of Pakistan
National Institute of Health, Islamabad, Pakistan
Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division (FE&DSD)
Tel: 051-9255237, 9255575
National Focal Point for International Health Regulations (IHR)

OBJECTIVES OF SAAL

  • To alert concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels regarding the epidemic-prone infectious diseases in the winter season.

  • To facilitate the preparations for timely and efficient response to the encountered alerts / outbreaks and thus reduce the associated morbidity and mortality

DATA SOURCES

The available national data collected during 2014 to 2019, by FE&DSD, NIH, Provincial Health Departments, Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Units (PDSRUs), Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Directorate of Malaria Control and laboratory-based data from NIH has been analyzed to assess the exhibited patterns of high priority communicable diseases. The description of all priority infectious diseases has been arranged in an alphabetical order. Additionally, under the section of National Potential Public Health Events, outbreaks of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)/ Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and Salmonella Enterica Serovar Typhi (extensively drug resistant strain) are included. Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), and Yellow Fever have been shared as International Potential Public Health Events.

