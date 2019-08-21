Scores of people evacuated in Kasur because of flooding in Sutlej

KASUR: Scores of people were evacuated from the villages near the Sutlej while over 2,000 were provided with transportation on Tuesday, according to Rescue 1122.

Crops stretching over hundreds of acre land near the bed of Sutlej was submerged while water had started flowing into villages including Chanda Singhwala, Basti Bangla Desh, Gati Kalanger, Mastayki, and Bhikiwind.

The district administration had made announcements in villages near Kanganpur asking people to vacate the villages.

The district administration was facing difficulties as the villagers were reluctant to vacate their houses.

The administration claimed to have made all arrangements to accommodate people and their livestock.

According to Rescue 1122 personnel Muhammad Akbar, scores of people were evacuated from Kanganpur villages including Kotli Fateh Muhammad.

He said most of the people had moved to the houses of their relatives while some were residing at base camp near Talwar post. Rescue 1122 had also shifted their livestock and households to the relief camps, he added.

He said trucks and other modes of transport had been arranged at relief camps to shift the luggage and livestock to other places.

Ministers, bureaucrats and representatives of the Punjab government were also visiting the flood area, making photo shots and sending to media through district information office’s handouts.