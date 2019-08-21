21 Aug 2019

Scores of people evacuated in Kasur because of flooding in Sutlej

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original

KASUR: Scores of people were evacuated from the villages near the Sutlej while over 2,000 were provided with transportation on Tuesday, according to Rescue 1122.

Crops stretching over hundreds of acre land near the bed of Sutlej was submerged while water had started flowing into villages including Chanda Singhwala, Basti Bangla Desh, Gati Kalanger, Mastayki, and Bhikiwind.

The district administration had made announcements in villages near Kanganpur asking people to vacate the villages.

The district administration was facing difficulties as the villagers were reluctant to vacate their houses.

The administration claimed to have made all arrangements to accommodate people and their livestock.

According to Rescue 1122 personnel Muhammad Akbar, scores of people were evacuated from Kanganpur villages including Kotli Fateh Muhammad.

He said most of the people had moved to the houses of their relatives while some were residing at base camp near Talwar post. Rescue 1122 had also shifted their livestock and households to the relief camps, he added.

He said trucks and other modes of transport had been arranged at relief camps to shift the luggage and livestock to other places.

Ministers, bureaucrats and representatives of the Punjab government were also visiting the flood area, making photo shots and sending to media through district information office’s handouts.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.