Scheduled polio campaign postponed due to bad weather conditions in some areas - National EOC

Islamabad, 21 January 2019–The first nationwide polio campaign of 2019 has started today on all the districts / areas except the districts / areas, where it has been postponed due to weather conditions. According to a press release issued from National Emergency Operation Center Islamabad, the campaign was deferred in 21 districts including One district in KP, five districts in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, four districts in Gilgit-Baltistan, nine districts in Sindh, one district in Punjab and the capital city Islamabad.

According to details shared by the National EOC, districts with fully postponed campaign include; Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bagh, Poonch, Sadnuti, Haveli, Neelam in AJK, Astore, Ghizer, Hunza and Nagar in Gilgit Baltistan, Shikarpur, Nosheroferoz, MirpurKhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar, Jakababad, Matiari, Haiderabad, Tandoallahyar in Sindh, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

In addition to above, the campaign was partially postponed in 14 districts that included; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra, Abbotabad, Dir Upper, Swat and Lakki Marwat, in AJK Jehlam Valley, in Baluchistan Sohbat Pur, in Gilgit Baltistan Skardu, in Sindh Sangarh, Thatha, Badin, Kashmor, Sakhar, and Ummer Kot.

The Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Centre Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar highly commended the commitment of frontline workers to brave all odds and reach all eligible children in this critical national campaign. “The National EOC in coordination with relevant provinces and districts is tracking campaign progress across Pakistan. The door to door vaccination campaign in all deferred districts will be conducted as soon as the rain and snow fall subsides”, he stated.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Centre at 03005103689.

Note to Editors:

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.