SC asks about funds spent on earthquake-hit areas

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the government about the funds spent on the development and reconstruction work in the 2005 earthquake-hit areas of the country.

The court also sought 11-year performance of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and directed its chairman, Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat to apear in person on next date of hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing a suo motu notice of alleged embezzlement in the grants and donations meant for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake survivors.

The CJP asked the authorities that as to why the funds reserved for earthquake-hit areas were transferred to the Benazir Income Support Programme and Multan Metro.

“Neither hospitals or schools were built nor the new Balakot city. The survivors are still living in tents and camps in the worst conditions,” he lamented.

The chief justice observed that the development funds were spent on other projects and directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the matter within three days.