Saving Lives Changing Minds

First Aid Pre-Hospital & Emergency Care Department of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch has been operating in the region since 2006. Currently, the program is smoothly running in seven districts of AJ&K including Line of Control and far furlong areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. On the other hand, community members in these areas do not have adequate health facilities on their doorsteps. Consequently, patients also have to travel across for minor medical treatment.

In October 2021, the First Aid Department of Pakistan Red Crescent Society had organized two-days First Aid training in Government Girls Middle School Tehsil Charoi (Saidpur) district Kotli of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Twenty-five students and three female teachers took part in this training. In this training, participants were taught about life-saving skills, fractures, choking, bandages, transportation and CPR. The main purpose of this training was to build the capacity of students & teachers concerning First Aid Skills so that they could respond in an emergency or incident at the domestic level.

After a few days of this training, the positive impacts of the event began to emerge. A resident of Tehsil Charoi (Seri) Mrs Neelum Zahid senior teacher of the said school who was also the participant of this training went back home after school.

“I reached home after school and got busy in daily routine works; my one-year-old baby Muhammad Shahmeer who was crawling in the other room has swallowed something and got stuck in his throat. One of my nieces came and told me that Shahmeer has stuck something in his throat and he is not breathing. Immediately I left everything in the middle and ran to the other room, when I saw his condition, for a moment I was shaken and did not know what to do. Suddenly I have realized about First Aid Training and basic lifesaving skills in which we had been taught about choking. Then I started providing First Aid to my child by using the back slap & abdominal thrust method, after a few seconds a leaf came out and the child began to breathe normally. For a moment my family was very upset but as soon as the leaf came out of the child’s throat my family breathed a sigh of relief and my mother-in-law hugged me.”

After this incident, I have realized the importance of First Aid & Basic Lifesaving Skills. At that moment, I thought what would have happened if I had not participated in this training? I am thankful to Pakistan Red Crescent Society for enhancing my capacity through First Aid training.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is not only providing practical training to the masses in the field of first aid but on the other hand it is our mission to bring real and positive change in people’s lives as well as positive change in attitudes.