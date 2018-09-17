Restoring Self–Reliance: Support for Self-reliance and Livelihoods Projects in Asia - Annual Report 2017

UNHCR’S SELF–RELIANCE AND LIVELIHOODS PROGRAMME

In recent years, UNHCR has given increased priority to promoting self-reliance for refugees and other persons of concern (PoCs)*.

Self-reliance is a vital part of enhancing refugees’ protection, empowerment, and resilience. It is a cross-cutting theme described throughout UNHCR’s Strategic Directions 2017-2021, and highlighted in the High Commissioner’s guidance to prepare annual plans for 2019.

Countries are advised to “focus on progressive achievement of durable solutions, especially for protracted refugee situations and embed actions that can pave the way to increased attainment of rights, resilience and community empowerment, such as documentation, self-reliance, access to employment and complementary pathways”

With UNIQLO’s support, five operations –India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia, Nepal and Pakistan – are better able to fulfil this duty, providing quality programmes in vocational and life skills training, small business development, employment counselling, and access to financial services. These are also better able to build partnerships with development organizations, community groups, and businesses that increase the sustainability of UNHCR’s interventions.

Despite the challenges of legal rights to employment, linguistic and cultural barriers, and no foreseeable end to displacement, livelihoods programmes are helping refugees move towards a better life in their host community and a brighter future once a durable solution can be found.

SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS OF UNHCR’S 2017 SELF-RELIANCE AND LIVELIHOODS PROJECTS SUPPORTED BY FAST RETAILING/UNIQLO

Thanks to the support provided by Fast Retailing/UNIQLO:

Total of 7,334 Persons of Concern (PoCs) benefitted.

Of which, 3,721 (51%) are women and 3,613 (49%) are men.

Achievement level is 99% against the target (7,414) committed in the proposals.