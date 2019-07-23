Residents end boycott of anti-polio drive

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents of union council Takhtikhel ended boycott of anti-polio drive and expressed willingness over vaccination of their children. The announcement to this effect was made after administration officials held successful talks with area elders in Shah Tora Takhtikhel on Monday. Area people had boycotted the polio eradication campaign arguing that the rural union council is hit hard by power related problems including load shedding and low voltage.

They told vaccinators that they would not immunize children against the crippling diseases until and unless authorities concerned resolved their electricity problems. The district health department launched case response anti polio drive in 19 union councils of the district including Takhtikhel on Monday.

Around 499 teams have been formed to administer anti polio vaccine to 119858 children under the age of five years in targeted union councils adjoining Bannu district. Local deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir took serious notice of boycott of anti-polio drive by residents of Takhtikhel deputy and tasked additional assistant commissioner Naurang Aminullah Khan and SDPO Inam Gandapur to visit the area and ensure vaccination of targeted population at all costs. The administration officials along with district councilor Abdul Ghafoor Khan held successful talks with elders and reluctant parents and convinced them on immunisation of children in the rural localities.

“People should not link their demands and problems with vaccination of their children, said additional assistant commissioner, adding that the deadly disease can cause lifelong paralyse to children if they are denied administration of anti-polio vaccine by their parents. He asked the people to cooperate with polio teams and assist district administration to make anti polio drive a success. He assured that deputy commissioner would take electricity related problems with quarters concerned for early solution.