Report on the National Consultative Workshop on Drought, 18 January 2019

Executive Summary. Available data indicates that Pakistan has witnessed an upsurge in the frequency and severity of drought due to rise in temperatures, the adverse effects of El Nino and decrease in the amount of rainfall during monsoon season. In 2018, Pakistan received 24.4 per cent less rainfall during the monsoon season (May to August), while Sindh was 69.5 per cent below average and Balochistan 45 per cent below. Sindh faces moderate to severe drought conditions in 8 districts while Balochistan faces the same in 18 districts. As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), severe drought-like conditions have emerged over most of the southern parts of Pakistan due to a lack of summer rain, with an expectation that the situation will continue to deteriorate over the next 4 years due to climate change.

The climate change phenomenon is one of the factors for current onset of the drought conditions since late 2013. The coastal areas, Balochistan Arid zones, Eastern Sindh, Koh-e-Suleiman and Kirthar Ranges and South Punjab are mostly vulnerable to drought. The intensity and frequency of such phenomenon is likely to increase in the recent years, Pakistan has experienced an increase in the frequency and severity of drought due rise in temperatures, adverse effects of El Nino and decrease on the amount of rainfall during monsoon season. Drought phenomenon tends to occur in the country in 16-20 years cycle with a lesser impact version, every 3-4 years in the south. PMD’s apprehension is that the situation in the coming years will worsen more mainly under the impact of climate change which has already seen a reduction on the percentage of rainfall in the country during the last three to four years.

It is therefore imperative to ensure a well-coordinated national strategy which should include effective early warning systems and monitoring to deliver timely information to decision makers, effective impact assessment procedures, pro-active risk management measures, preparedness plans aimed at increasing the coping capacity, and effective emergency response programmes directed at reducing the impacts of drought.