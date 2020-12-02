Report of Child Protection System Mapping and Assessment in FATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

With the introduction of the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan in 2010, a significant number of thematic governance matters were devolved to provincial administrations, thereby resulting in the fact that provincial governments now lead on matters relevant to the delivery of public child protection services at the sub-national level. Such changes in the larger political environment thus led to UNICEF technically assisting provincial administrations to undertake a system-wide assessment of the child protection landscape in each province/territory of Pakistan, including in FATA.

Accordingly, the assessment in FATA followed a conventional approach, whereby a system-wide assessment was conducted, identifying key protection risks for children as well as existing legal and policy frameworks, institutional architecture, capacity at various levels and coordination mechanisms.

From a thematic perspective, the assessment focuses on priority child protection issues, including birth registration; child labour; harmful cultural practices, including child marriage; physical, sexual and psychological abuse of children; neglected children, including children without adequate family care or being placed in alternative care; child trafficking; commercial sexual exploitation; children in conflict with the law; child protection in emergencies/armed conflict. The assessment also focuses on applicable standards of public child protection service delivery, including a basic mapping of the informal sector as a detailed mapping was beyond the scope of this assignment.