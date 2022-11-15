Borchgrevink, Kaja; Abdul Rauf & Ihsan Qadir (2022) Religion and Covid-19: Islamic Scholars and Muslim Humanitarian Actors in Pakistan, PRIO Policy Brief, 10. Oslo: PRIO.

​When the Covid-19 pandemic spread in 2020, religious sites were early recognized as centers of transmission. Around the world, places of prayer were closed and religious gatherings postponed. In Pakistan, however, Islamic clerics opposed lockdown. Muslim humanitarians on their side stepped up their service provision in response to the pandemic. The importance of religion to many people in Pakistan gives Islamic scholars and local imams considerable influence over people’s attitudes and behaviors. This makes it pertinent to understand the role of religion in the pandemic. This policy brief examines the response to Covid-19 by Islamic scholars and Muslim humanitarian organizations in Pakistan.

Brief Points