Regional Population Movement - Afghanistan: Preparedness and Response - Operation Update #3, Emergency appeal no. MDRAFRPM21

To date, this Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF 24,600,000 is 37% funded. Further funding contributions are appreciated to enable the National Societies in the region neighboring Afghanistan, with the support of the IFRC, to continue with the preparedness efforts of and provide humanitarian assistance and protection to people on the move from Afghanistan.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious and uncertain months after the Taliban takeover, as the multiple political, socio-economic, and humanitarian shocks reverberate across the country.

In the short term, a sudden major increase of cross-border population movement affecting its neighboring remains unlikely. However, figures indicate that Afghans outflow in neighboring countries are getting back to pre- 2021 levels.

The combination of increasing internal mobility, due to lack of access to basic services and food insecurity, and the lack of safe pathways to leave Afghanistan due to closed borders policies, is creating a growing potential caseload, which keep justifying a focus on preparedness activities in the neighboring countries.

In the medium and longer term, i) if the Afghan people may feel that local authorities have little or decreasing capacity to govern and deliver, and/or ii) the international humanitarian response will not be able to maintain its current aid delivery effort, a growing number of Afghans individuals and households may continue to seek refuge in the neighboring countries with Iran and Pakistan likely being the preferred initial destinations.