Rebuilding Futures in Pakistan Post-Flood

Pakistan is one of the top ten countries in the world affected by climate change, despite only being responsible for 1% of global greenhouse emissions.
Now, after the devastating floods that swept the country over the last few months, 1,543 health clinics have been partially or fully destroyed resulting in millions of people without adequate access to healthcare. Right now, communities in Pakistan need support to rebuild their lives and futures, as well as urgent medical care for post-flood diseases and mental trauma.
As part of Doctors Worldwide's strategic and sustainable post-flood relief response activities, we are:
- Refurbishing and rebuilding three clinics affected by the flood: 3 rural health centres (serving a combined population of 450,000) will be refurbished and rehabilitated over the next 6 months as well as fully staffed with trained doctors and midwives
- Supplying the necessary medical equipment and medicine
- Upgrading existing primary care services
- Integrating critical health services that did not exist pre-flood e.g. healthcare for pregnant women and mothers, newborn babies and nutrition
- Providing mosquito nets and hygiene kits in response to the rise of infectious diseases including Malaria and Dengue
- Supporting the service development of the DWW hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Building back smarter by ensuring all the clinics and their services can withstand future floods or bounce back quicker