Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for the work of the United Nations, including UN peace operations. The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister exchanged views on the humanitarian and funding assistance required for Pakistan and other issues of common concern.
