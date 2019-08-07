07 Aug 2019

Rawalpindi: Emergency declared after heavy downpour

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original

RAWALPINDI: Emergency was declared after heavy monsoon showers inundated several of Rawalpindi, on Tuesday night.

According to local media reports, heavy rain caused flooding in several low-laying areas including Nullah Lai, paralysing normal life. Many roads including flyovers of Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Faizabad Interchange and GT Road were submerged. Rainwater inundated areas of Shamasabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Awan Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad and many other localities.

Water level at Nullah Lai near Katarian has risen up to 11 feet. The district administration issued rain emergency and put all civic bodies including WASA and Municipal Corporation to cope with any kind of mishap.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

