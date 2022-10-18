Rapid Needs Assessment Report: 2022 Monsoon Floods Balochistan, Pakistan (August 2022)

1. Summary

In Balochistan, 34 districts and at least 360,000 people have been affected, including 238 people killed and 106 people injured as of 27 August 2022, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). More than 700,000 livestock have died across Pakistan, of which some 500,000 are reported in Balochistan province, where livestock are a critical source of sustenance and livelihoods for many families. At least 17,500 houses have been destroyed and another 43,900 houses partially damaged. In addition to houses and croplands, 1,000 km of roads and 18 bridges have also been damaged and impede access across flood-affected areas. Internet outages have also been reported, with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority attributing widespread internet cuts in central and northern Pakistan on 19 August to technical faults in the fiberoptic network resulting from the heavy rains and floods.

Of 515 villages assessed, 178 villages reported displacement. Some 20,000 people are reported to be displaced, with 90 per cent living with host families. As of the assessment, only 16 per cent of the assessed villages reported receiving some assistance. 69 per cent of villages reported problems in accessibility.

The top four most affected districts in terms of completely damaged houses are Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Nushki and Kachhi.