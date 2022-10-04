Rapid Needs Assessment Report - 2022 Monsoon Floods - Balochistan, Pakistan (August 2022)

1. Summary

In Balochistan, 34 districts and at least 360,000 people have been affected, including 238 people killed and 106 people injured as of 27 August 2022, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). More than 700,000 livestock have died across Pakistan, of which some 500,000 are reported in Balochistan province, where livestock are a critical source of sustenance and livelihoods for many families. At least 17,500 houses have been destroyed and another 43,900 houses partially damaged. In addition to houses and croplands, 1,000 km of roads and 18 bridges have also been damaged and impede access across flood-affected areas. Internet outages have also been reported, with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority attributing widespread internet cuts in central and northern Pakistan on 19 August to technical faults in the fiberoptic network resulting from the heavy rains and floods.

Of 515 villages assessed, 178 villages reported displacement. Some 20,000 people are reported to be displaced, with 90 per cent living with host families. As of the assessment, only 16 per cent of the assessed villages reported receiving some assistance. 69 per cent of villages reported problems in accessibility.

The top four most affected districts in terms of completely damaged houses are Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Nushki and Kachhi.

2. Background

Pakistan has been enduring severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with rainfall equivalent to 2.9 times its national 30-year average causing widespread flooding and landslides and inducing displacement. Balochistan and Sindh provinces have been most impacted. Balochistan has received 5.1 times its 30-year average rainfall as of 27 August, while Sindh’s is 5.7 times its 30-year average. To date, 72 districts across Pakistan have been declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan is leading the humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, supported by the UN and humanitarian partners. Nationwide, PKR 35 billion (ca. US$173 million) has been earmarked to aid flood-affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This is expected to be increased to over PKR 100 billion (ca. US$460 million), due to ongoing and forecasted rains in Sindh province. BISP is expecting to target, in accordance with the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), approximately 4.6 million of the most vulnerable households in the notified affected areas across Pakistan. with each receiving PKR 25,000 (US$115) in immediate cash relief. The government is also providing PKR 1 million (US$4,615) in ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of people killed by the impact of the floods; PKR 250,000 (US$1,154) for injuries and for partially damage houses; and PKR 500,000 (US$2,308) for destroyed houses. A relief fund has also been established for people to donate to the flood relief efforts, in addition to PKR 5 billion (ca. US$23 million) released by the Government to the NDMA. Humanitarian partners are supporting the government-led response. The UN has already mobilized nearly US$7 million for its response to the floods, including redirecting existing programmes and resources to meet the most urgent needs while efforts continue to further scale up the response.

