Rapid Need Assessment Report: Monsoon Rains Karachi Division, 24th – 27th August 2020

1. Introduction

1.1. Background

During the current monsoon, Sindh faced seven spells of moderate to heavy rains. These heavy rains affected several districts of Sindh including different districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhamamd Khan Jacobabad and Umerkot.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi received the heaviest rain in a single day ever in its history when 231 mm rain lashed out in just 12 hours. Maximum rain recorded in millimetres Karachi (Surjani Town 195, Kemari 170, North Karachi 168, Nazimabad 162, Masroor Base 154, Saddar 142, Landhi 126, Airport Old Area 122, University Road & Saadi Town 105, Jinnah Terminal 104, Gulshan-e-Hadid 49) Moen Jo Daro 44, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Sukkur 15, Larkana 07, Jacobabad 06, Chor and Hyderabad 02. Hub Dam water level crossed 338.5 feet’ after 13 years of history.

During August 2020, only Karachi received 484 mm (19 inches) rain. It is the highest rainfall record over the last 90 years. In recent most 7th spell that started on August 27 and continued, heavy rainfalls are recorded that turns the Karachi and many districts in Shambles. Karachi alone received 223 mm. of rain over 12 hours, and it caused more devastation to Karachi. Rainwater and overflowed water from nullahs and drains flooded most of the main roads and streets in residential locations, a significant number of residential areas including urban slums and villages in peri-urban areas, that gravely disrupted the people’s lives.

The misery of the people increases many folds due to long power outages and gushing flooded water on streets which causes traffic jams, resulted in difficult access for relief or rescue work in affected areas. The inundated roads caused massive traffic jams in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Sarjani, Sohrab Goth, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nagin Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Haideri, Liaqatabad, Gulshan Iqbal, Hussain Abad, Kareem Abad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Quaidabad, Malir National Highway, Hassan Squire, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Defence, Clifton, Gulberg, Kashmir Colony, Saudabad, Golimar, Rizwia, Patel Para, Pak Colony, Shah Latif Town, Lyari, Sakhi Hassan, Shadman, Anda Mor and other parts of the city.

On 29th August 2020, 6 districts of Karachi are declared as “Calamity hit areas” by the Relief Commissioner - Government Sindh under Sindh National Calamities (P&R) Act 1958. According to RNA the two districts respectively Karachi East and Malir are most affected.

1.2. Objectives

The objectives of the Rapid Need Assessment were to