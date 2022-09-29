Rapid Need Assessment Flood Emergency - Balochistan, Sind & KP (27th Sep 2022)

1. Situational Overview

The monsoons rains and floods from June to August 2022 in Pakistan has affected over 33 million people so far. More than 110 districts have been declared 'calamity hit,' with extreme flooding including province Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Since July 2022, this rain spell starting from Balochistan covered all across with eight major spells at intervals. Overall there have been 1,663 deaths all across Pakistan. In Balochistan 72,235 houses, in Sindh 1,823,360 houses, in KP 91,463 houses and in Punjab 67,981 houses were damaged partially are completely. A total of 11,142,095 animals were lost during the floods all over the country. In the same vein, 21,500 animal shelters have been damaged in Sindh. Moreover, 5.3 million acres of crop area are affected with a glaring picture in Sindh where 4.8 million acres of agricultural land is affected, whereas, 154,000 acres of agricultural land is affected in KP. It is pertinent to note that at the national level, Pakistan is experiencing a crisis in the form of economic instability deeply rooted in its political instability leading to a fragile context where management of such a huge climate emergency is another crisis of its nature.

The unprecedented rainfall termed as ‘Monster Monsoon’ and ‘Monsoon on steroids’ has been globally acknowledged as one of the most devastating climate change impact. This ‘monster monsoon’ has led to a variety of flooding patterns including riverine floods, flash floods, urban floods, and glacial lake outburst floods of varied intensity across country.

The floods sustained multidimensional calamities and destruction to roads, schools, railway-tracks, water-reservoirs (dams), drinking water sources, bridges, electricity, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, shops, markets, electricity and communication network. Accessibility and connectivity to several districts was entirely disrupted and only water-boats were used to access the part of population in several districts including but not limited to Killa Saifullah, Jhal magsi and Lasbella of Balochistan.

Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and civil administration have been conducting rescue operations, but damaged roads and bridges are obstructing the efforts. Water-boats and helicopters are also being used in the rescue operations.