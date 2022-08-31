Rapid Need Assessment Flood Emergency - Balochistan & Sind (28th Aug 2022)

1. Situational Overview

The monsoons rains and floods from June to August 2022 in Pakistan has affected over 33 million people so far. More than 110 districts have been declared 'calamity hit,' with extreme flooding including province Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. There have been 1,033 deaths and 949,858 people have been affected. The actual figures are expected to be significantly higher. More devastation is expected in the coming days, which may increase the magnitude of devastations.

The recent spell of monsoon rains (June. to Aug. 2022) and the subsequent flash floods in Pakistan, has wreaked record-breaking monsoon devastations across the country. The non-stop and prolonged surge of monsoon-rains in province Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the mid of June.2022 that continued till the end of Aug.2022. Ever since, the inception of Pakistan, Balochistan has witnessed the heaviest rains, killing 244 individuals, turning 61488 HHs into mud-debris1 and severely affecting around 430416 population. In addition, seven dams got collapsed, aggravating the tragic situation manifold. Several thousand families were displaced and exposed to harsh-weather under open sky. The floods sustained multidimensional calamities and destruction to roads, schools, railway-tracks, water-reservoirs (dams), drinking water sources, bridges, electricity, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, shops, markets, electricity and communication network.

Accessibility and connectivity to several districts was entirely disrupted and only water-boats were used to access the part of population in several districts including but not limited to Killa Saifullah, Jhal magsi and Lasbella of Balochistan.

Army, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and civil administration have been conducting rescue operations, but damaged roads and bridges are obstructing the efforts. Water-boats and helicopters are also being used in the rescue operations.

Pakistan In the mid of Aug.2022, heavy rainfall on Kohi suleman (Punjab) caused hill-torrents that wreaked devastations in districts Rajanpur and D.G Khan of Punjab on one side and district Tank and D.I Khan of KP on other side. The monsoons rains in northern areas of Pakistan including district Chitral and Kohistan of KP and Gilgit Balistan region consistently raised the flow of river Kabul and river Indus. Meanwhile, India shed extra water in river Chinab which added rampant pressure on the conjunction of rivers in Punjab, flowing down to Sindh. Thus the geographical spread of floods got escalated in the southern part of Punjab province and started severely affecting the Sind province.

On 26th Aug 2022, heavy rainfall in district Swat and Dir (lower and upper) caused very high and mammoth floods in river Swat and river Panjkorha (Dir). It hurled huge buildings, hotels, restaurants, shops, markets, HHs and raised flood in river Kabul to very high level which has subsequently hit the district Charsadda and district Nowshehra. All the major connecting bridges were flooded away besides inflicting terrific damages to house-hold shelters, agriculture and the exodus of thousands families under open sky whereas swamping large number of HHs. The situation turned worse when the protective dyke (embankment) of river Kabul got ruptured and city of Nowshehra was hard-hit. The damages are so tremendous and massive that PDMA has not shared the official data because of the accessibility issues to several areas.

The river Kabul falls into river Indus and the massive flood of river Indus will devastate other districts of Punjab including district Mianwali, Lyya, Bukkar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, DG Khan and finally will impact adversely the Sind province.

The NDMA as of 27th Aug 2022 has reflected the major damages in daily report but the scale of damages is moving to the spikes on every next day. It is worth mentioning that the NDMA data as of 27th Aug 2022 does not include the newly hard-hit districts of KP including district Swat, Dir Upper, Charsadda and Nowshehra.

This is pertinent to highlight that Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) prompted relief operations in Balochistan and extended it to KP and Sind as well. In order to have more informed responses, IRP conducted the Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) in the districts of Balochistan that include district Quetta, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Nushki, Jaffarabad and Washuk; and in Sindh the assessed districts include district Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Sajawal and Shaheed Benazir Abad (SBA).