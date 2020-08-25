Rapid Assessment: Possible Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods, Food Security, Nutrition and Agricultural Supply Chain in Pakistan - April 2020

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fast in Pakistan like many other countries across the globe, with over 7,000 confirmed cases and 134 deaths reported as of April 16. It came at a time when the country is already going through high inflation and slow economic growth.

A quarter of the population (around 53 million people) lives below the national poverty line and around two-fifth (around 84 million people) are multi-dimensionally poor

Similarly, food insecurity is also very high and between 20-30% population (40 to 62 million people) is in some form of food insecurity in Pakistan. Given the scale of this emergency, while the situation is still evolving, there is strong likelihood that number of food insecure people will rise especially in areas already affected by high recurrence of food insecurity and hit hard by the COVID.

The prevalence of acute malnutrition among children under five in all provinces/regions excluding ICT and GB exceeds the emergency threshold (15%). The reduced immunity of malnourished children will make them vulnerable to dying from COVID.

The most vulnerable are the poorest already facing acute hunger and malnutrition - the daily wage class in both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors, low income urban households, small scale farmers, market dependent rural households, internally displaced persons and refugees, elderly people, those already suffering from medical conditions, women and child headed poor households.

Though in general, the market mechanisms in Pakistan are strong enough and well-integrated to a greater extent, but market prices of food items have risen overall and in regional markets during March, due to supply disruptions and local unavailability in some areas, and likely to affect vulnerable population in both urban and rural areas. Majority (79%) of households are dependent on the markets for food procurement. These households are likely the worst sufferers due to the prevailing lock-down situation in the country which would lead to severe food access issues.

The COVID-19 and lock down would also affect the population in already vulnerable areas such as drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, locust affected areas of four provinces,

Newly Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and AJK and GB who have suffered natural disasters and conflict in recent time and mostly dependent on unsustainable livelihood sources.

With few exceptions, as of now disruptions in supply chain are minimal as food supply has been adequate and markets have been stable so far.