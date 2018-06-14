Rain expected during Eid Holidays

Spokesman of Met-Office informed that pre monsoon rain is likely to start from Saturday in Pakistan. Moist currents will start to penetrate on Friday and rain-thundershower is expected in the country such as;

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sahiwal division during Eid days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).