QRCS launches emergency response to Pakistan floods [EN/AR]

August 27th, 2022 ― Doha: In an emergency response to the recent flooding disaster in Pakistan, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) activated its Disaster Information Management Center IDIMC) on 7 August 2022, to keep updated about the humanitarian situation and gather real-time information, in coordination with Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

QRCS allocated $100,000 (QR 365,000) from its Disaster Response Fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster on them, and meet their basic needs.

The emergency humanitarian intervention plan involves providing emergency shelter and household supplies for 200 flood-affected families, or 1,400 people, in Mirpur Khas District, Sindh Province. The distributions will include 200 emergency shelter tents, 200 family hygiene kits, and 1,000 blankets.

Heavy rainfall in urban areas caused flash floods, landslides, lake overflowing, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh Provinces. More than 30,000 people were severely affected, with 543 deaths, 627 injuries, over 46,000 homes submerged, and many roads and bridges damaged. Balochistan’s Disaster Management Authority declared 18 out of the province’s 26 districts as disaster zones.

Early reports show that the most urgent needs are repair of partially damaged homes, relief nonfood items (NFIs) (such as blankets, kitchenware, hygiene kits, and tarpaulins), power generators, food supplies, and cash aid.

